Katko: Here’s my itinerary for VP Harris border visit

WASHINGTON — When Vice President Kamala Harris visits the southwest border on Friday, Congressman John Katko has a must-see list for her.
The Congressman, who has represented Oswego County since 2015, on Thursday released a “proposed itinerary” for Harris in anticipation of her making a trip to view what Katko calls an “unsustainable crisis.”
As the ranking GOP member of the house Homeland Security Committee, Katko has been a frequent critic of the administration of President Joe Biden for its handling of the US-Mexico border.
“After hearing firsthand from border patrol agents, it’s clear they need interagency backup and accountability across the federal government to appropriately handle border surges,” Katko said in a statement with Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar.
In order to have an “effective visit,” Katko said, he’s got some suggestions including visiting the border wall to “learn about its effectiveness.”
More specifically and with information provided by Katko’s office, his proposed itinerary for the Vice President includes:
- Visit areas with completed border wall to hear from border patrol agents how effective physical barriers and Title 42 authorities are deterring illegal entry and managing the flow of migrants between ports of entry.
- Visit areas where border wall construction is halted and listen to border patrol agents and citizens discuss the disruption to local communities and how susceptible the border is without physical barriers.
- Meet with state and local law enforcement to learn about all their resources that are being spent on security due to the federal government's failure to secure the border.
- Visit detention centers and spend time with border patrol agents to hear how they are getting pulled off the line to process kids and families instead of securing the border against criminals and illicit goods.
- Visit land ports of entry and hear from CBP officers about the record amount of drugs they are interdicting at the border as well as the benefit of Title 42 authorities in managing the flow of migrants at ports of entry.
- Spend time at border airports to see how TSA is having to screen and vet migrants who the U.S. government knows absolutely nothing about while also paying for their flights all across the country.
Harris will visit the El Paso area, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a statement Wednesday from Harris senior adviser Symone Sanders.
Harris has faced months of criticism from Republicans, and even some frustration from those in her own party, for not visiting the area.
She was tasked earlier this year by Biden with taking on the root causes of migration from Central America to the United States, and so far she’s focused largely on outreach to local leaders and advocacy groups with the goal of improving economic and living conditions in the region. Harris has said her goal is to offer residents of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico hope for their future, so they no longer feel compelled to leave home for better opportunities.
Her aides have repeatedly insisted her efforts are distinct from the security issues that plague U.S. officials trying to handle a spike in border crossings. But Republicans have pointed to the failures by both Harris and Biden to visit the border to paint the administration as absent in a crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.