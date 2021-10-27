Katko cosponsored legislation honors fallen soldiers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, on Tuesday praised the passing of legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the military service members who were killed during the evacuation of Afghanistan in August.
The August 26 attack at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, which occurred just days before the U.S. officially exited the site of a more than 20-year-war, was among the deadliest days for American forces in the last decade of the war. Thirteen American soldiers were killed in the attack.
The Katko cosponsored bill, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain and cosponsored by more than 300 bipartisan representatives, would award the 13 soldiers with the Congressional Gold Medal. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest expression of national gratitude for distinguished accomplishments and assistances by individuals or institutions.
“I am proud to announce the House has passed legislation I cosponsored to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives in August during the evacuation from Afghanistan,” Katko said. “The horrifying loss of these service members came as they bravely worked to help thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies safely escape Afghanistan following the country’s swift fall to Taliban forces. I am proud we are one step closer to honoring the sacrifices of these heroes with the highest award bestowed by Congress.”
Shortly after the attack, President Joe Biden in a speech said the bravery of those 13 service members enabled more than 117,000 people at risk in Afghanistan to reach safety.
The group killed included 11 U.S. Marines, one Army soldier and one member of the Navy.
The suicide bombing also killed scores of Afghans, and left 18 American service members wounded.
Full withdrawal from Afghanistan came on Aug. 30 one day earlier than expected.
Those killed and due for posthumous decoration are as follows:
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20-years-old
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20-years-old
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20-years-old
Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20-years-old
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20-years-old
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22-years-old
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22-years-old
Corpsman Maxlon W. Soviak, 22-years-old
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23-years-old.
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss. 23-years-old
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23-years-old
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31-years-old
