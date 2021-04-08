Katko at center as China Winter Olympics boycott talk heats up

Chinese attendants dressed in winter costumes rehearse the award ceremony of the men's 500-meters race during a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has started 10 days of testing for several sport events in five different indoor venues from April 1-10, becoming the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics. Congressman John Katko, R-Camillus, has been at the forefront of demanding a United States boycott of the games.