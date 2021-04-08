Katko at center as China Winter Olympics boycott talk heats up

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko’s push for the United States to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing continues to build as hawkish Republicans this week joined the call and Chinese government officials issued a vague warning to Washington.
Katko, R-Camillus, was the first member of Congress to urge President Joe Biden to pull out of the international games in a Feb. 22 letter where he cited the Chinese Communist Party’s “offensive human rights violations, its acts of genocide, and the distinct threats the CCP poses to our homeland security and American way of life.”
“Recent actions taken by the Chinese Communist Party are antithetical to the values of both the United States and its allies around the world,” Katko wrote. “Participation in an Olympics held in a country that is a actively committing genocide not only undermines those shared values but casts a shadow on the promise for all those who seek free and just societies.”
Specifically, Katko pointed to a recent U.S. government report describing the persecution and oppression of ethnic minorities in China including the Uyghur people of Xinjiang province. Critics say the Chinese government is pursuing a genocide; Chinese officials say to stay out of its affairs.
The Department of State on Monday fanned the flames when spokesman Ned Price said diplomats would “discuss our common concerns and establish our shared approach” in response to a question about the Olympic boycott. Shortly afterward, the department scrambled to clarify its position, telling Politico through an unnamed official the boycott has not been discussed “and we are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners.”
Regardless, the news thrust the proposed boycott back into international headlines.
“The world is watching our next move. Now is not the time to let up. The only thing aggressors understand is strength,” Katko said Tuesday. “It’s incumbent upon us to shine light on the atrocities taking place in China against the Uyghurs and the Chinese Communist Party’s multifaceted and multidecade campaign to undermine our security and way of life. The world should be calling out the CCP’s acts of genocide, not giving it a platform to host the world’s most time-honored competition.”
Also on Tuesday, former Congressman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he “did not think we should” send athletes to compete in Beijing.
“How you would send your child there to compete when if they said so much as, 'Boy, if the food is bad here today,’ you could end up in a Chinese prison for an awfully long time?” asked the former Trump administration cabinet member in remarks at a Nixon Foundation seminar, first reported by the Washington Examiner.
“We figured out how to move an All-Star Game pretty quickly,” Pompeo added, referring to Major League Baseball’s recent relocation of its midsummer classic due to its opposition to recently enacted Georgia voting legislation. “Maybe we can figure out how to move an Olympics.”
The Chinese government fired back Wednesday, rejecting American accusations and warning of a “robust Chinese response” if nations back out of the impending Olympics.
“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian in a statement. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”
The top administrator for U.S. Olympics said Wednesday she balked at “young athletes used as political pawns in these issues.”
“We oppose athlete boycotts because they’ve been shown to negatively impact athletes while not effectively addressing global issues in the past," said Suzanne Lyons, board of directors chair for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic committee.
The committee doesn't wish to “minimize the serious human rights issues that are happening in China," Lyons said, but believes diplomats and trade and other government officials are better equipped to address such concerns.
Katko, who serves as ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said it was his wish for American Olympians to go for the gold — just not as currently scheduled.
“Our athletes deserve to compete in this honored tradition,” Katko said. “It’s time to move the Olympics to a country that embodies democracy and the spirit of the Olympic charter. The games just cannot be held in China.”
