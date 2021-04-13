Katko, at border, mixed on Biden security picks

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko is giving mixed reviews to a pair of nominees set to lead two of the nation’s most prominent security agencies as the congressman again visited the southern border.
Katko, in his fourth term, is the highest-ranking Republican in Congress on matters of homeland security and has played an increasingly prominent role this session as a critic of Biden’s immigration and security policies. The Camillus native and former federal prosecutor this week said two choices by the White House to head powerful federal departments showed mixed, and in his opinion flawed, priorities.
Biden on Monday announced the nomination of former U.S. Army officer and National Security Agency (NSA) veteran Jen Easterly to serve as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), a move Katko applauded.
“I am encouraged to see the intent to nominate a director for the helm of our nation’s lead federal civilian cybersecurity agency,” Katko said. “Ms. Easterly brings substantial credibility and a reputation of working productively between government and the private sector to increase the cybersecurity resilience of the nation.”
Cybersecurity has been a prioritiy for Katko since his first day representing Oswego, Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties in Washington, but also pointed to two recent events — the “SolarWinds” cyber campaign and compromise of a Microsoft email server — as evidence the nation is “at a crossroads in our strategy.”
“I continue to call on President Biden to support desperately-needed changes to allow CISA more centralized, real-time visibility into the entirety of the civilian .gov and put CISA on a much needed path to becoming a $5 billion agency,” Katko said. “I look forward to working with Ms. Easterly to ensure that CISA has the resources, workforce and authorities it needs to carry out its mission.”
At the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday near McAllen, Texas with other Republican members of Congress, Katko struck a decidedly different tone in reacting to the nomination of Tuscon Police Chief Chris Magnus for the position of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. It’s the second time since January that Katko has visited the border.
“It is extremely discouraging to see a nominee for Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection who has vocally opposed the productive and commonsense border security policies of the last administration,” Katko said.
Magnus, a lifelong lawman who has served as the chief of police for Arizona’s second-largest city since 2016, penned an op-ed for the New York Times in 2017 pushing back against then-Attorney General Jeff Session’s aggressive immigration policies.
“As the police chief here, I’m deeply troubled by the Trump administration’s campaign against ‘sanctuary cities,’ which refuse to turn over undocumented immigrants to federal authorities,” Magnus wrote. “Washington is trying to retaliate against them by withholding funding for things like crime prevention, drug treatment and mental health programs.”
Katko has levied blame for issues at the border squarely on Biden’s administration.
“Right now, border patrol agents and resources are overwhelmed and overextended,” Katko said. “They are being pulled off critical national security lines to assist processing the overflow of migrants at facilities. There is only so much strain these border patrol agents can be placed under.”
