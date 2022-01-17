WASHINGTON — A year and a day after U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24) and nine of his fellow House Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, the congressman from Camillus has announced he will not seek re-election this year.
The four-term Republican’s current term expires Jan. 3, 2023. Katko’s district, the 24th Congressional District, includes all of Onondaga, Cayuga and Wayne counties, in addition to the western portion of Oswego County. First elected to Congress in November 2014, Katko defeated then-incumbent Dan Maffei by more than 20 percentage points, the largest margin of defeat suffered by an incumbent in the 2014 election cycle. Katko was re-elected in 2016 with 61 percent of the vote after running unopposed in the Republican primary, defeating Colleen Deacon. The congressman won his third term in 2018 despite heavy Democratic consideration. He defeated Dana Balter in 2020.
“For the past 32 years, I’ve devoted my life to protecting and serving our community and our country,” Katko said, “First as a federal prosecutor, and now as a member of Congress, it has been my mission to unite people in order to solve serious problems.”
A native of Syracuse, Katko is a graduate of Niagara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1984 before going on to earn his Juris Doctorate in 1988. Katko’s career began in private practice at a firm in Washington, D.C. before taking a job as a senior trial attorney in the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He later spent 20 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Department of Justice.
Relocating to Syracuse, Katko spent 15 years as a federal organized crime prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
Eight Katko-sponsored bills passed the House of Representatives, with one becoming law. In 2019, Katko voted against both articles of impeachment against Trump, while in 2021 he became the first House Republican to say he would vote to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol Building riot. In a statement, he criticized Trump for failing to “promptly and forcefully call it off.”
In February 2021, Katko and 10 other Republican House members joined all voting Democrats to oust Marjorie Taylor Green from her House Education and Labor Committee seat.
The following month he voted against the American Rescue Plan Act.
Later in 2021, Katko voted in support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” Katko said. “It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.”
Katko resides in Camillus with his wife, Robin, and their three sons.
“Representing central New York in Congress — solving real problems, and relentlessly championing bipartisanship — has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. It is with profound gratitude for colleagues, staff, supporters, team and the people of New York’s 24th Congressional District that I am thrilled to begin this next and best chapter of my life alongside Robin and our family.”
