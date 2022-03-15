WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) on Thursday announced nearly $9 million in federal funding for transformational projects across New York’s 24th Congressional District.
The funding comes as the House of Representatives on Thursday passed an omnibus government funding measure for fiscal year 2022.
The measure also includes critical investments in our national defense, and funding for a wide range of essential federal programs, Katko said.
The measure now heads to the Senate.
Katko advocated for the inclusion of nearly $9 million in federal funding for 10 projects in the state’s 24th Congressional District in the omnibus funding measure. These projects will promote public safety, bolster local health care, protect Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline, reduce homelessness, expand access to clean drinking water, and combat the opioid epidemic.
The bill calls for $3 million to modernize the wastewater treatment facility in the village of Phoenix, and $250,000 to implement a Rides to Recovery pilot program in Oswego County for children and families impacted by the opioid epidemic.
Katko also announced:
• $3,000,000 for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Syracuse, Inc. to construct an 80-bed homeless shelter.
• $1,000,000 for Onondaga County to develop a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center.
• $500,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study.
• $260,000 for Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center to acquire necessary equipment and software to implement an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system.
• $180,000 for Newark-Wayne Hospital to purchase updated defibrillators.
• $160,000 for the village of Aurora to replace aging pumps and intake pipes at the Wells College water plant.
• $140,000 for the city of Syracuse to purchase body-worn cameras for 14 uniformed police sergeants.
• $75,000 for Cayuga County to upgrade the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
Additionally, this measure includes funding for a wide range of essential federal programs, as well as additional funding to implement the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a comprehensive reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, and legislation authored by Katko to significantly bolster U.S. cybersecurity.
The omnibus also provides for a $42 billion increase in defense spending, funding that will help keep our nation safe, while also supporting manufacturers and workers in central New York, Katko said.
The measure includes $13.6 billion in security assistance and humanitarian aid to help Ukraine respond to Russia’s heinous and unlawful invasion, he added.
“This funding bill represents a monumental step forward for our region,” said Katko. “I am proud to have secured nearly $9 million in funding for transformational projects that will help improve the quality of life throughout central New York. Additionally, I am pleased that this bill includes substantive measures to support our allies in Ukraine, bolster domestic cybersecurity in the face of growing threats from Russia, protect survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, and maintain job-creating investments in central New York’s infrastructure. I am proud to support this bill and can definitively say it will make a difference in the lives of many central New Yorkers.”
