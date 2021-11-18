Katko addresses Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce

OSWEGO — Washington came to the Port City on Wednesday via the internet.
From his desk in his congressional office, U.S. Rep. John Katko addressed the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce about infrastructure and his role as ranking member of the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee in a late morning Zoom meeting.
Moderated by Katie Toomey, executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the virtual meeting was attended by approximately 30 people who listened to the congressman discuss aspirations for the area.
Katko said there is so much misunderstanding on the infrastructure bill that he wanted to clear it up.
“There’s two bills,” Katko said. “One is infrastructure, and when I say infrastructure I mean all infrastructure. I did a town hall last night and a woman goes ‘How dare you vote for a bill that had only 10 percent infrastructure in it,’ well, that’s just not true.”
Katko said what people have done to argue the infrastructure bill is lump it together with that other massive social spending project we’re going to be dealing with this week called reconciliation.
“We call it reconciliation because that’s the process to try and get it
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.