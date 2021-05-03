Jessica Leaf named women’s services director at Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health officially on Monday enthusiastically announced the promotion of Jessica Leaf, RN, to director of the hospital’s Women’s Services Department.
Leaf graduated from Cayuga Community College in 2007 and jumped right into a career of nursing as a medical/surgical nurse at A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital. In 2009, Leaf joined the Oswego Health family and quickly transitioned in 2010 to the Maternity Department, where she has called home ever since.
“I have the utmost confidence in Jessica, and she is perfect for this leadership role,” said Director of Nursing Melissa Purtell. “Jessica is one who continually seeks out opportunities to enhance her skill set and most recently became certified in electronic fetal monitoring. We are so proud of her accomplishments at Oswego Health and thankful she’s a part of our team!”
Oswego Hospital’s Maternity Center is staffed 24 hours a day by experienced registered nurses, 24-hour breastfeeding support during the postpartum period and after discharge, and a neonatal nurse practitioner on duty for newborn care after delivery.
Each year the department provides excellent and compassionate care to more than 500 expectant mothers and the hospital was recently recognized by Healthgrades and named top 5 percent in the nation for patient safety.
Thursday, May 6 begins the start of National Nurses Week 2021. With courage, compassion and resilience the more than 4 million nurses and LPNs in the U.S. and the nurses across the globe persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for the rest of us. National Nurses Week is celebrated May 6-12, but we hope the Oswego community will honor nurses all month long and beyond.
