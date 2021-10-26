Jam-packed Halloween weekend coming to Port City

OSWEGO — As Halloween approaches, the city of Oswego is gearing up for a family friendly weekend.
Organizers are bringing the city’s Creepy Crawl and Trunk or Treat events back this weekend. The last Creepy Crawl was in 2019, while the inaugural Trunk or Treat was in 2020.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the free, three-day Creepy Crawl would feature live performances, and Halloween-themed props, characters and activities decorating the city’s West Linear Walkway. The festivities are scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The city’s open container law will be lifted temporarily in the event space.
“The first Creepy Crawl was a great success, so we’re going to make an even larger event that caters to people of all ages,” Barlow said in a statement. “We continue to create new and expand existing events to give Oswego families more fun activities to do throughout the year.”
The 2019 Creepy Crawl featured characters, props, decorations, bounce houses, food, drinks and live entertainment in the same area. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19, according to organizers.
Barlow said that throughout this year’s event, a rock climbing wall, mechanical bull, face painting, roaming T-Rex, roaming zombies, local vendors, and a beer and wine garden from Canale’s Restaurant would be present.
Live music performances will include The Swooners from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, The Silver Arrow Band from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, and the Jess Novak Band from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I encourage families to check out the Creepy Crawl during Halloween weekend and support our downtown and small businesses while doing so,” Barlow said.
Also this weekend, the second annual Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Trunk or Treat is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
The inaugural event last year held during the COVID-19 pandemic restricted participants to their vehicles as they drove around the track and stopped at any number of the more than 100 vendors set up.
This year, city leaders are trying to replicate the fun, but not through a car window.
“The city of Oswego is excited to partner with Oswego Speedway once again to bring back the walk-thru Trunk or Treat event,” Barlow said in an Aug. 31 statement. “The event was a big hit last year and we expect even more vendors and an even better experience this year.”
According to Jennifer Losurdo of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, 96 vendors have signed up and the event will be in the speedway’s pit area. Losurdo said the smaller space was selected this year so attendees could have a “shorter distance to walk” between stops.
She said participants will enter the facility through the Albany Street gates and parking will be available in the speedway’s parking lot. Officials will be available to direct participants into the pit area.
For food options, Losurdo said GJP will sell pizza and local entertainment company Ontario Amusements will sell “sweet treats.”
For more information about the Creepy Crawl visit www.oswegony.org. For additional details about Trunk or Treat, visit the event’s Facebook page.
