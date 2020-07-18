Izyk named assistant city attorney

OSWEGO — Longtime local lawyer Edward Izyk has been selected to serve as the next assistant city attorney in the Port City.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced this week Izyk would be appointed to replace Thomas Reynolds, who earlier this year was appointed part-time city judge. Izyk is slated to work closely with City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli to handle legal affairs for the city, including but not limited to those of the common council, planning and zoning boards.
Born and raised in the Port City, Izyk graduated from Oswego High School in 1969 before earning a bachelor of arts in history from University of Dallas in 1978 and a juris doctorate from Texas Southern University in 1983, according to the city. Izyk started his legal career in 1982 in the district attorney's office in Houston and later became a prosecutor in 1985.
Relocating to Oswego in 1990, Izyk opened his own law practice, Izyk Law Office, which is located at 250 W. 5th St. in Oswego. City officials said over the past 30 years, Izyk has gained experience in both criminal and civil litigation in various state and local courts. He previously served as city attorney from 2000 to 2006.
“Izyk’s impeccable reputation and vast legal experience will be a great asset to city government,” Barlow said in a press release. “ Upon returning to his hometown nearly 30 years ago, Ed established a successful private practice ofgeneral law. He is certainly well versed in municipal law and a host of other aspects of our legal system, comes from a long-established hard-working Oswego family, and will be a wonderful addition to our team.”
Izyk called the appointment “an absolute honor,” noting the city under Barlow has produced positive results.
“I'm excited to be able to return to City Hall to work for my community and assist the city of Oswego with my legal expertise,” Izyk said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Mayor Barlow, City
Attorney Kevin Caraccioli and the rest of the team at City Hall as we continue improving Oswego in every way possible."
Caraccioli said Izyk's experience and knowledge would add to the strength of the city's legal department, adding he looks forward to teaming up “to provide the city of Oswego with the best legal counsel during this time of progress, forward momentum and transformation.
The assistant city attorney position is considered part time with a salary of roughly $28,500, according to city records.
