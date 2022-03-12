FULTON — Back in February, the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department initiated an idea that looked good pulling up to the starting line. Now, after a couple of laps, it has blown the doors off expectations.
The new Fulton iRacing Team has received sponsorship and support from numerous businesses in and around Oswego County. As a result, it has boosted its interest and number of competitive drivers ready to burn rubber, so to speak.
“We are up to 29 racers,” said Chris Waldron, director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. “We also have every race fully sponsored.”
Sponsors for the 10-event season beginning March 16 include the city of Fulton, AmericCU Credit Union, Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux, JB Pest Solutions, North Bay Campgrounds, Brewerton Speedway, Big Truck Day II, Janet Lake State Farm Insurance, Compass Credit Union, and Fulton Speedway.
“We are so grateful to all our sponsors who want to better the city by sponsoring us,” Waldron said. “But ironically, Fulton Speedway kind of goes hand in hand with what we’re doing because we’re helping to promote car racing and their support of us promotes iRacing.”
Fulton Speedway General Manager Cory Reed said he agrees with Waldron about there being a natural tie-in with the Fulton iRacing Team, especially with Fulton Speedway’s season approaching on March 26 with the March Meltdown Pre-Season Party.
“I’m a big believer that any set of eyes is a good set of eyes,” Reed said, “meaning any impression you make is a good one. So if we can get behind it a little, people may start to realize ‘Oh yeah, Fulton and Brewerton are opening up soon’ and they get excited for the season.”
However, Reed said there’s something that’s even more important.
“With all the events, as a whole that’s something that’s been lacking in Fulton,” Reed said. “No disrespect to anyone who’s held the job previously, but Chris Waldron and his team (at Parks and Recreation) are making a mark. We’re all in a tough economic battle and let’s face it New York’s a tough place right now, a tough climate, so he’s (Waldron) doing something really positive and we want to go along on that ride.”
Reed also said he feels good to see the city backing up racing in Fulton the way others have done for their own communities.
“Where Oswego seems to always gets behind Oswego Speedway, we haven’t had that in Fulton a long time,” he said. “It seems Chris is the guy that’s bringing us there, so we want to work with him as close as we can.”
