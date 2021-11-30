Investigation of fatal house fire in Palermo continues

PALERMO — One person died in a house fire at 4506 state Route 3 on Saturday evening, according to Oswego County Sheriff’s office.
Members of the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the fire at approximately 7:19 p.m.
A preliminary State Police investigation revealed there were three people inside the home when the fire broke out. The person who did not survive the incident has yet to be identified.
The cause of the fire has yet to be released. The incident is currently under investigation, according to officials.
Responding agencies assisting the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on the scene included New York State Police, Menter Ambulance, McFee Ambulance, the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office Fire Investigations Team, plus the Palermo, Mexico, New Haven, Volney, Scriba, Central Square, Phoenix, Caughdenoy, Granby, Pulaski and Sandy Creek volunteer fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.