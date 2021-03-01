Investigation continues into fatal West Monroe fire

WEST MONROE — A mobile home fire Saturday in the town of West Monroe resulted in one death, according to state police.
The Oswego County E-911 Center told The Palladium-Times Monday emergency personnel initially responded to reports of smoke coming from a residence at Lot 94 of the Deer Run Mobile Village, 2284 county Route 37, just after 7 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, troopers were joined by the West Monroe Fire Department to find a “fully involved” mobile home fire. The West Monroe Fire Department then sent an alarm for additional agencies to respond.
Assisting emergency service agencies included the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, Constantia Volunteer Fire Department, Brewerton Fire Department, Hastings Volunteer Fire Department, Parish Volunteer Fire Company, Menter Ambulance and the Oswego County Cause and Origin Team (OCCO).
Dave Hanson, the West Monroe Fire Department assistant fire chief, said that a fully involved fire is defined as a structure fire that has engulfed and involves the entire structure of the building.
Hanson said that responding agencies were on the scene for several hours and were not cleared until 2:30 p.m.
An investigation by the New York State Police determined one victim succumbed to the fire, with no other injuries reported. The Oswego County Cause and Origin Team concluded that there was “no indication of any suspicious circumstances” that led to the fire’s start.
Officials said at the time of investigation, the fire was believed to have started as a result of a faulty heater but that had not yet been confirmed.
The victim was taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. When reached on Monday, state police said that they have yet to confirm the name of the individual who died.
The investigation is ongoing.
