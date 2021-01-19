FULTON — Fulton City School District (FCSD) Board of Education members said that the district’s students are doing well with respect to grades, but not regarding absenteeism.
During the Jan. 12 Fulton Board of Education (BOE) meeting, FCSD officials provided information about the district’s vaccination process, attendance trends, grade trends and schedule changes.
According to Daniel Carroll, FCSD executive director of instruction and assessment, the district has higher student absentee marks compared to the 2019-2020 school year.
“We were surprised by the national trend that attendance patterns are affected kind of similarly for in-person and remote students,” Carroll said, adding that attendance is down for all FCSD students this year.
Carroll reported that in 2019, 53 percent of K-12 students had “exemplary” attendance, but in 2020, only 35 percent of students had the same attendance rating. This is attributed to the school district’s aggressive measures to ensure safety for other students and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For the hybrid attendance in 2020, 25 percent of students were chronically absent. This is a significant increase compared to only 7 percent of students in 2019.
“With our COVID protocols and the importance of ensuring students don’t come to school with any of the symptoms comes a hit to our attendance,” Carroll said.
While district officials said academic performance overall is doing well, they called attention to a concern about online-only students.
The reported grades for online-only students during the first quarter at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley High School were lower than the grades of hybrid-model students.
According to Carroll, this is a national issue that his team is taking seriously and is making its primary focus.
“This is at the top of our agenda among my colleagues and I in the county,” Carroll said. “It’s in line with what we see as a nation. It’s a great concern for the impact that our online-only students are having.”
Carroll recommended that families reconsider the hybrid model of learning because its students have shown better academic results compared to the online-only students.
“We do have capacity in person. Our arms are open and welcoming to all families who are recognizing that the online-only choice isn’t working as well as we’d like for their students,” Carroll said, “fully understanding that this is not an option for all families.”
In other action, FCSD officials adjusted upcoming schedules for the school year, converting Feb. 5 from a Superintendent’s Day to an instructional day.
“The purpose is to provide another in-person day and an opportunity for us to make those connections and engage our students,” FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said.
FCSD officials also provided information about COVID-19 vaccinations.
G. Ray Bodley High School will become an Oswego County Health Department vaccination site, according to FCSD Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Christopher Ells.
“It’s not just a Fulton site. It’s not just for teachers in Fulton, but it is in Fulton, which is very convenient for our staff and community,” Ells said.
The first vaccination event was held on Jan.17 and the second vaccination event is scheduled for Feb. 13. Community members who got their first dose should attend the second event to get their second dosage, according to event officials.
