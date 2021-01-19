Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.