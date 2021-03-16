In visit south, Katko sounds alarm about ‘disorder at the border’

WASHINGTON — The southern border is a mess, according to Rep. John Katko, who is pointing the finger at the Biden administration and calling for a return to Trump-era policies after leading a congressional delegation to visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week.
Just two months into the Biden administration, a surge of migrants and their families have inundated the border and strained the nation’s immigration system. Katko, R-Camillus, who serves as the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, has spent the last two weeks criticizing the White House for rolling back the previous administration’s policies, which the three-term congressman says “were working.”
“This trip has confirmed for me that there is indeed disorder at the border by executive order,” Katko said in a statement after his visit. “We need to wake up.”
Katko lamented the “tens of thousands of dollars” being spent feeding and clothing migrants each day, claiming the money is “being taken away from things we’re doing here in the country that could benefit our citizens.”
The influx of border crossings is well documented, with the Associated Press (AP) reporting authorities encountered more than 100,000 instances of people crossing the border without legal status in February, a level higher than all but four months of former president Donald Trump’s term in office.
Among the main concerns is the growing number of child arrivals. U.S. authorities encountered children traveling alone nearly 9,500 times in February, a number nearly double that of the previous month and the highest since May 2019, when the number neared 12,000 during the peak of a Trump-era surge.
The growing number of child arrivals comes at a politically charged moment, with Congress taking up immigration legislation this week. Biden has backed a bill to offer a path to citizenship to all of the estimated 11 million people in the U.S. illegally. He also suspended Trump-era policies aimed at deterring asylum, including one that forced undocumented immigrants to wait in Mexico for court hearings in the U.S.
Republicans have seized on the recent surge in crossings to portray a border spinning out of control.
“This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who was part of the delegation that visited the border with Katko. “There’s no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis.”
The southern border and national immigration policies have become among the most partisan issues in the U.S. in recent years, as Congress has consistently failed to deliver on promises of immigration reform. Republicans are calling for a return to Trump-era policies, which were heavily criticized by Democrats who characterized the former president’s policies as inhumane.
Katko on Monday said drug cartels “know when to exploit the southern border” and claimed “they’re doing it now masterfully.”
“They’re doing it because President Biden rolled back a lot of the orders of the previous administration,” he said, calling on Biden to “go back to the way it was and keep America safe for all of us.”
Faced with a rising number of migrants at the southwest border and criticism from all sides, the Biden administration's head of Homeland Security insisted Tuesday that the situation is under control as he defended a policy of allowing children crossing by themselves to remain in the country.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded that a surge in the number of children, mostly from Central America, is a challenge for the Border Patrol and other agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic. But he rejected a Trump-era policy of sending them immediately back to Mexico or other countries.
“They are vulnerable children and we have ended the prior administration’s practice of expelling them,” Mayorkas said in his most detailed statement yet on a situation at the border that he characterized as “difficult” but not the crisis that critics have portrayed.
Mayorkas also took swipes at the previous administration for dismantling an asylum system that would have enabled a more “orderly” immigration system, cutting aid to Central America and failing to vaccinate Border Patrol agents.
“The situation we are currently facing at the southwest border is a difficult one,” Mayorkas said. “We are tackling it.”
