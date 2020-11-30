IJC reduces size of Lake Ontario water reg board; 16-member panel will drop to 6

WASHINGTON — The U.S.-Canadian commission that oversees shared waterways between the two nations is sharply reducing the number of board members on the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board that regulates outflows from the Great Lake.
The International Joint Commission (IJC) — the bi-national agency established in 1909 to regulated shared U.S-Canadian waterways — announced Tuesday the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board (LOSLRB) would be reduced to a six-member board, with an equal number of members from the U.S. and Canada. Once a relatively obscure agency, the IJC and LOSLRB have received heavy criticism in recent years due to widespread flooding throughout the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River system.
LOSLRB sets outflows from Lake Ontario, which pass through the Moses-Saunders Power Dam near Massena and into the St. Lawrence River, in accordance with orders from the IJC, notably the much-maligned Plan 2014 that many shoreline property owners and elected officials have blamed for flooding and high water in recent years.
The 16-member LOSLRB will become a six-member board effective Dec. 1, according to this week’s announcement, with three members from both the U.S. and Canada. The move comes less than 18 months after the board was increased in size in the summer of 2019.
“The restructuring represents a streamlined approach for this board,” said Jane Corwin, U.S. chair of the IJC. “Commissioners enlarged the board last year, but after careful consideration determined that a smaller decision-making body with input from a more-inclusive advisory body would be more effective and appropriate.”
The restructured board will include one member each nominated by Canada, the United States, the Province of Quebec, the Province of Ontario and the state of New York, and include an additional member on the U.S. side to ensure equal membership from both countries.
LOSLRB members would continue to serve in their personal and professional capacity and consider interests of the entire Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system, according to the IJC.
Canadian Chair Pierre Béland expressed gratitude to all the members of LOSLRB who have served “above and beyond the call in recent years,” and said the members “provided excellent leadership in the face of extremely challenging conditions.”
Due to high water events in recent years, which included widespread flooding along the southern Lake Ontario shoreline in 2017 and 2019, IJC Commissioners initiated a thorough review of LOSLRB’s regulation plan and decision-making process. Officials said the restructuring is being implemented at this time because the IJC would like to have the new structure in place prior to spring.
In an effort to broaden input from the public, stakeholders and Indigenous communities, the IJC said an advisory group would be established to aid LOSLRB. The IJC said members of the advisory group would provide information and advice directly to board members to ensure the board is aware of potential impacts and fully considers their various perspectives. LOSLRB will also continue to rely on engineering and technical expertise from both countries, according to IJC.
The IJC is appointing a smaller interim advisory group effective at the same time as the re-structured LOSLRB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.