Regulators halt deviations from Plan 2014
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Flood risk on Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River declined from moderate to low in recent months, according to international regulators, who say a recent risk analysis indicated the chance of shoreline damage has fallen from nearly 30 percent to less than 10 percent.
The International Joint Commission (IJC) — the binational agency that manages shared waterways between the U.S. and Canada — said Monday the reduced risk is “largely the result of dry conditions throughout the Great Lakes Basin in January and February.” Lake Ontario water levels fell by roughly 3.15 inches in January and another 2.75 inches in February, bringing the Great Lake about 4.3 inches below the long-term average level of this time of year — something that before late January had not happened in more than two years.
“The risk of high water on Lake Ontario in 2021 remains a low possibility and is much lower than the risk was at this time last year,” said the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board (LOSLRB), the regional arm of the IJC that manages Lake Ontario outflows through the Moses Saunders Dam near Massena, in a statement Monday.
International regulators, however, said if basin weather conditions become extremely wet like those observed in 2017 and 2019, no water management strategy would prevent damaging water levels. LOSLRB in a statement said eliminating the risk of such damages is “beyond the reach of outflow regulation.”
Lake Ontario water levels at last measure were about 244.46 feet, or nearly five feet below the record-high levels seen in previous years.
The Great Lake’s waters in 2017 surpassed its highest recorded levels in more than 100 years, leading to widespread flooding in Oswego County and elsewhere along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River shorelines. Water levels remained above average for all of 2018, but heavy damage was averted until late spring and summer 2019 when water levels exceeded 249 feet for the first time in recorded history and brought shoreline damage throughout the region.
Regulators on Monday said the risk of flooding, which in recent months was reported as “moderate,” is now considered “low.”
‘A December risk analysis indicated a 28 percent chance of “water levels exceeding a threshold at which damages occur in many shoreline communities,” the IJC said, noting that risk is now down to about 8 percent.
Lake Ontario water levels are nearly two feet lower than a year ago, and the current water levels are the lowest in late winter since 2015.
Great Lakes water levels ebb and flow over time, but many have blamed the latest floods on Plan 2014 — the water management strategy put in place just prior to the 2017 floods. Plan 2014 allowed for higher highs and lower lows, aiming to return Lake Ontario water levels to a more natural variation. Less than six months after the strategy was put in place the Great Lake flooded.
While local property owners and elected officials have placed the blame squarely on Plan 2014, international regulators say the science points to unusually wet conditions across the Great Lakes region and claim no strategy could have prevented flooding in 2017 and 2019.
In recent months, and throughout much of the past two years, international regulators have consistently deviated from Plan 2014, which dictates specific outflows through the Moses Saunders Dam based on water levels and other conditions.
High water levels and inflows from Lake Erie mean Plan 2014 calls for “very high outflows from Lake Ontario,” regulators said Monday, and LOSLRB intends to stop deviating from Plan 2014 immediately.
LOSLRB previously received authority from the IJC to deviate from the plan until Lake Ontario waters peaked later this year. Officials said LOSLRB retains that authority, and can implement further deviations to increase outflows above Plan 2014 limits if necessary.
