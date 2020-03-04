IJC agrees to 2nd look at Plan 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. — International regulators are set to start a review of the Lake Ontario water level management protocols known as Plan 2014.
The Great Lake’s waters this week are higher than at the start of March in any of the previous three years, two of which saw major flooding, and the announcement of the review was heralded as good news for Plan 2014’s many critics.
Shoreline property owners and local lawmakers, from village boards to the U.S. Senate, have been calling on the International Joint Commission (IJC), the binational body that oversees shared U.S.-Canadian waterways to revise Plan 2014 which, despite its name, was adopted in 2016.
The previous water strategy, known as Plan 1958-DD, was replaced after nearly 60 years and Plan 2014 represents the product of a more than a decade of study and research.
In a statement announcing the start of the review, the IJC said Tuesday extremely wet conditions over the last several years are the main driver of the record-high water levels and river inflows in the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River System.
Water levels on Lake Ontario reached a then-record high 248.95 feet in May 2017 before hitting 249.08 feet — the highest level in more than 100 years of record keeping — in June 2019.
Lake Ontario waters have not fallen below their historical average since October 2018, and remain more than 18 inches above the early March average over the last 100 years.
The IJC and Plan 2014 have received much of the blame for widespread shoreline flooding in 2017 and 2019, but the binational organization has said unusually wet conditions caused the record-setting lake levels and no plan could have prevented the floods.
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, called the IJC’s announcement of the review “too little too late.” Brindisi, who along with Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, visited the Port City Monday morning to announce legislation that would allow individuals and communities to file lawsuits against the IJC.
“New York members of Congress called for this study more than six months ago,” Brindisi told The Palladium-Times Wednesday. “There are concrete actions that can be taken now to improve the situation on the ground. The IJC should delay shipping to at least April 15 and maximize outflows during this time of extremely high lake levels.”
Brindisi said “Plan 2014 isn’t working,” and lawmakers need to pass the IJC Accountability Act, which would give communities an avenue to bring the IJC to court.
The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management (GLAM) Committee, a sub-committee of several IJC control boards, is managing the Plan 2014 review. According to the IJC, the GLAM Committee provides all the Great Lakes control boards, including the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board (LOSLRB), with scientific data and analysis required to review the performance of regulation plans and potentially alter those plans.
Regulators said the 18- to 24-month investigation would gather information used to inform “the critical decisions needed to best manage these extreme conditions,” and focus on providing information that may lead to long-term improvements to the regulation plan.
Oswego Mayor William J. Barlow Jr. said the IJC’s announcement was encouraging in that the organization is at least acknowledging Plan 2014 could be improved.
“That’s a start and certainly a deviation from previous statements by the IJC members referring to Plan 2014 as a ‘good plan,’” the mayor said. “However, I don’t really understand what investigation needs to be done. If they open their eyes, tour the shoreline review the lake levels since 2017 they should have all the information, data and real life examples they need to indicate the plan is an utter disaster causing millions of dollars in damage and ruining people’s lives.”
Barlow said it doesn’t take 18 to 24 months to see the damage caused in recent years, and said the announcement is likely “another dishonest IJC ploy,” a continuation of the organization’s misleading statements and an attempt to appease the many frustrated lawmakers and shoreline property and business owners.
“We don’t need a two-year investigation,” Barlow said. “We need action and we need it now.”
Regulators said, however, the IJC “remains fully committed to finding the best solutions possible for managing levels and flows, especially during these periods of extreme conditions.”
“The IJC is committed to making this an open and transparent review and is in the process of creating a special advisory group to support the GLAM Committee through this process,” said Jane Corwin, U.S. Co-Chair of the IJC.
According to the IJC, the advisory group would consist of individuals who represent a wide range of interests throughout the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system. Canadian Co-Chair of the IJC Pierre Béland said the advisory group would “create an invaluable, direction connection between the review and those impacted by water levels and flows throughout the system.”
The IJC in late 2019 received $3 million in funding, with the U.S. and Canada each providing $1.5 million, to investigate potential alterations to water management strategies that would improve Lake Ontario outflow regulation activities.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., Wednesday urged the IJC to fix and improve the mechanisms used to control Lake Ontario’s water level, noting an overhaul of Plan 2014 “must address changes to all the mechanisms used to control water levels” in order to protect shoreline communities.
“With two years of record-high flood waters and the threat of high levels again this year, it’s clear that Plan 2014 needs to be overhauled,” Schumer said, in response to the IJC’s review announcement.
Katko said after working to secure the necessary funds to review Plan 2014, he is pleased to see the IJC moving forward with what he called an “important investigation.” Katko, however, said in the 18 to 24 months the review will take to complete, shoreline home and business owners are likely to experience more flooding and be forced to pay for additional repairs.
“Our shoreline communities need relief now,” Katko said, noting he introduced the IJC Accountability Act with Brindisi “to ensure impacted communities have the ability to seek restitution” and would continue calling on the IJC to “immediately implement a realistic plan for managing lake levels.”
The expedited GLAM review would ultimately aid the LOSLRB, the subcommittee of the IJC responsible for controlling Lake Ontario outflows through the Moses-Saunders Dam, and IJC in making future decisions. The IJC said the GLAM Committee has already begun executing tasks in support of the expedited review to assist LOSLRB with key decisions this spring.
