To the editor,
So, it’s over, done, finished. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office’s participation in the Trump 2020 flotilla on Oneida Lake is now a thing of the past.
We’re told we need to just “get over it.” The participation by Sheriff Don Hilton and his underlings has been swept under the carpet, with no consequences, except a weak reprimand of “Don’t do it again!” from the chairman of the Oswego County Legislature.
It comes as no surprise given that those who are part of the GOP/Trump gang can get away with pretty much anything. It remains disconcerting that our tax dollars, which partially support this law enforcement agency, were used to fund this activity which was clearly a violation of county policy and the spirit of laws on use of taxpayer resources. To top it all off, Hilton then brags of his support of this racist president in justifying his departments’ participation. Mr. Hilton criticizes those of us who support protestors against police brutality for attacking his decision to fly the flag. While we do not support those who destroy government property, we do support social justice reform and the peaceful protests of the Black Lives Matter movement. We cannot support the murder of black men and women and other persons of color by some in law enforcement.
Mr. Hilton can support, with his own money and on his own time, this president who hasn’t a clue about social justice and who labels those in the BLM movement “terrorists” unlike those “good people” in the KKK.
To say we know have no confidence in or respect for this county’s leadership and the Sheriff’s Department is an understatement. We have been tax paying residents of Oswego County for over 40 years. We feel a good deal of anxiety as we wonder what protections/services we might get from this department should we ever need them. Will we be a target when we display a Biden flag or bumper sticker?
Clearly, we cannot trust Sheriff Don Hilton and the members of his department since they so blatantly disregard policy and law, and we cannot trust the county leadership to actually lead.
Holice Finch
Cherryl Grant
Oswego
