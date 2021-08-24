Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend in Fulton triggers fun and memories

Larry Moore (left) and Mark Loomis are pictured during Saturday’s Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend shooting competition at the Pathfinder Fish & Game Club in Fulton. Participants were required to shoot with Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith guns, which were made in Fulton for more than half a century. The weekend also featured Hunter Arms and L.C. Smith displays at the Pratt House Museum, and an awards banquet Saturday night at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant.