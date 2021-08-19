Hunter Arms Homecoming returns to Fulton

FULTON — Gun collectors and enthusiasts will come to Fulton this weekend to answer the call to arms.
The Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y. will hold its 10th annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend on Friday and Saturday.
The former Hunter Arms factory in Fulton made the prized L.C. Smith guns for more than half a century, and this weekend the Friends of History group will welcome many people who purchased those guns or who have a connection to them.
Among the main activities will be Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith displays both days at the John Wells Pratt House Museum (177 S. First St., Fulton), a target shooting event Saturday morning at the Pathfinder Fish & Game Club (116 Crescent Road, just off Route 57, south of Fulton), and an awards banquet Saturday night at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant (24 S. First St., Fulton).
Each year, L.C. Smith and Hunter Arms gun collectors gather in Fulton for the homecoming event. Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year’s participants are anxious to meet once again in the place where the finely crafted L.C. Smith guns were made.
Activities begin Friday at the Pratt House as guests arrive and set up their L.C. Smith/Hunter Arms memorabilia displays. The first floor of the museum will be filled with displays featuring shotguns individually crafted by the artisans that called Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith their home. These works of art will be on exhibit to the public on Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In addition, there will be memorabilia relating to Al Krause, who used to be the main engraver of the L.C. Smith guns.
“Not only was he the top engraver, but he also loved to paint. He painted a lot of landscape pictures and he gave some away to a lot of local people,” said Les Weldin, co-chair of the Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend. The other co-chair is Tom Brown, president of the Friends of History.
Weldin is also a member of the Friends of History, and a member of the L.C. Smith Collectors Association.
James Stubbendieck, record keeper for the L.C. Smith Collectors Association, will be at the museum both days to provide information about L.C. Smith and Fulton-made guns.
“We’re encouraging any local people to bring their unloaded L.C. Smith/Hunter Arms guns to the Pratt House because James Stubbendieck will be able to look at their guns and record them. It helps our records out, plus it lets the owner know what year the gun was made and other information,” Weldin said.
This is only for L.C. Smith/Hunter Arms guns, and no gun sales or swaps are permitted at the museum, Weldin said.
The displays will be up for judging in three categories. Mayor Deana Michaels will be visiting the museum and voting for the display she likes best. All those visiting the Pratt House will cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award. Another award will be the display voted best by members of the Hunter family visiting for the weekend.
“Jim Hunter, great-grandson of one of the original Hunter brothers that had the factory, will be coming with his two sons,” Weldin said.
Also at the Pratt House, visitors are encouraged to check out the Hunter Arms Gallery upstairs.
An informal gathering for those attending the weekend will be held Friday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
On Saturday morning at the Pathfinder Club, participants will compete in target shooting events. Registration starts at 8 a.m., with shooting at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend and watch the competition.
Participants will compete in the skeet (50 targets), trap (50 targets), Five Stand (50 targets), and Sporting Clays categories.
“The competitors will be shooting L.C. Smith/Hunter Arms guns,” Weldin said.
First-place, second-place, and third-place awards in each category will be presented at Saturday night’s banquet. A special High Gun award will also be presented. It’s an all-around shooting award to be presented to a competitor taking part in at least three of the shooting categories.
Weldin said he expects anywhere from two dozen to three dozen participants for the shooting events.
The guns used are old, but their accuracy can be attributed to the craftsmanship that went into making them. That’s the reason for their appeal and why people appreciate them so much that they come back for this special weekend.
“They were really noted for their superior quality,” Weldin said. “They had a special mechanism called a rotary bolt that locked the barrels into the frame of the gun so that the gun would never shoot loose, which made it far superior to guns some other manufacturers were putting out at the time.”
Several different grades of the guns were available. They ranged from field grade, which Weldin said might have cost about $25 in 1912, to the deluxe grade, which back then would have cost about $1,000.
The field grade was for the farmer or the average person to go hunting for food for the table, Weldin said. “As you moved up in the grades, those guns were more for the collectors or the competition shooters,” he said.
L.C. Smith started making guns in Syracuse, and then sold the gun company to John Hunter of Fulton, who established Hunter Arms Company in Fulton in 1890. The Hunter family ran the factory. In 1949, a section of the factory’s first floor collapsed, according to the L.C. Smith Collectors website (lcsmith.org).
In 1945, Marlin Firearms Company out of Connecticut bought the Hunter name and factory. A few years later the floor collapse destroyed a lot of equipment and inventory. Instead of rebuilding the factory, Marlin had a factory in Connecticut, and they moved the machinery there. The Fulton factory closed.
The appreciation of the Fulton-made guns has drawn people from all over the country to the Hunter Arms Homecoming over the years, including visitors from Alaska and California. Most of those attending the event are from New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Ohio, and Massachusetts, Weldin said.
See pratthousemuseum.org for more information.
