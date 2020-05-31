OSWEGO — Hundreds of people took to the Port City streets Sunday for a demonstration against police brutality, systemic American racism and the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd last week.
In contrast to many scenes of protest across the country this weekend, Oswego’s gathering was peaceful and focused. Speakers decried institutional racism while calling for unity against issues that have plagued the United States for centuries.
“It is up to us,” said Omar van Reenen, a recent SUNY Oswego graduate and one of the organizers of the event. “You must choose a side. Are you on the side of justice, or the oppressors?”
The gathering began at Donald R. Hill Civic Plaza outside Oswego City Hall where van Reenen and others made impassioned pleas for the nation to recognize ongoing societal inequality, specifically the criminal justice system and police. Members of Accept Oswego, a local advocacy group founded to support LGBTQ+ youth outreach and resources, took initiative in organizing, publicizing and supplying the event; as the size and intensity of protests across the nation grew over the past 72 hours, so too did awareness for the intersectional Oswego demonstration.
“Our tax dollars are going to carry out the will of the ruling class,” said van Reenen. “When black people march, you get mad. When black people speak up, you get mad. But when black people die? Silence.”
Despite the highly charged subject matter and an individual who briefly interrupted the speaking program to push a fringe agenda, Sunday’s event was passionate but peaceful. Protestors mingled amicably with officers who made up the light but visible Oswego Police Department presence, and sporadic outbursts of chanted slogans (“No justice, no peace,” and “Black lives matter” among them) echoed through the downtown streets. The multicultural crowd marched, with a police escort, from City Hall to SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall, where a young woman presented one of the police officers with a flower.
Bailey Perry, 21, of Fulton, is white and said showing his support was “the right thing to do.”
“It’s time to take action,” Perry told The Palladium-Times. “Everybody here is keeping calm and people driving by are very supportive.”
Disgust over generations of racism in a country founded by slaveholders combined with a string of recent high-profile killings to stoke anger in major cities coast to coast. Three months before Floyd's death, Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood. A white father and son are charged in the slaying. The month after Arbery was killed, an EMT named Breonna Taylor was shot eight times by Louisville, Kentucky, narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door. No drugs were found in her home.
Adding to that was angst from months of lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately hurt communities of color, not only in terms of infections but in job losses and economic stress.
After the conclusion of the protest — which saw no intentional property damage or violence — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said he was “proud of our community today.”
“The peaceful protestors in Oswego today came with purpose and delivered their message effectively,” Barlow said.
SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley in a statement expressed her “sincerest sorrow and utter sadness” following Floyd’s death.
“True peace can only grow where the evil of racism is rooted out. I ask you to be unwavering in your devotion to and demand for a culture of understanding and respect for all,” Stanley said. “I call on all members of our caring SUNY Oswego community to stand together with renewed vigor to channel our pain and outrage into anti-racist action and other forms of positive change that will forever end inequity and the chasms of injustice that divide and defeat us. I urge you to sow the seeds of true peace in every interaction and venue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.