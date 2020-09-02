OSWEGO — The Rover Run, the Oswego County Humane Society’s popular annual human-canine 5K will press paws and replace its in-person event for a virtual one.
Dozens of pups and their owners took to the course at the scenic Fallbrook Recreation Center last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing organizers to change plans, but keep the yearly tradition as a viable option for those looking for some outdoor exercise in support of a good local cause.
Registration will be open until October, but participants must sign up by Sept. 16 to guarantee a race shirt.
“You can then run or walk with your pet anywhere you want, at any time from Sept. 27 to Oct. 12 and just report your results,” said the announcement Humane Society. “This is a perfect opportunity to stay active, play with your pets and support a local animal welfare organization.”
For those who want be involved but who are not running enthusiasts, there will also be a variety of online photo and video contests to participate in, officials said. Prizes include a variety of gift cards and certificates to local businesses.
For more information and to register, visit the Oswego County Humane Society’s website at oswegohumane.org or call the office at 315-207-1070. Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego County Humane Society.
The 2020 Rover Run is proudly supported by the following businesses: GS Steamers, Highland Animal Hospital, Scriba Electric, Inc., J&A Mechanical, Laborers’ Local 633, Fulton Savings Bank, UA Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 267, The Palladium-Times and The Valley News.
