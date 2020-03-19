Humane Society announces new policies

OSWEGO — Oswego County Humane Society officials say the health and well-being of the animals in their care, staff and the community is their top priority and have issued an advisory on its new policies.
The Humane Society’s office on West Second Street in Oswego will keep its normal hours for the time being but walk-in visitors are no longer permitted.
If you have an appointment for clinic services, to pick up an adopted pet, or to pick up supplies from the Pet Food Pantry, officials ask for a call ahead at 315-207-1070 for curbside pick-up. New procedure information is posted on the exterior doors of the Humane Society office.
ADOPTIONS
Adoptions of pets will continue by appointment only. Officials said many pets in Humane Society care still need homes, and they are “committed to ensuring they have that opportunity.” All available animals are viewable online at www.oswegohumane.org. Please call ahead at 315-207-1070 to make arrangements. For adoption appointments, social distancing rules will apply.
PET FOOD PANTRY
The Oswego County Humane Society Pet Food Pantry remains open to all residents of the county. For those experiencing hardship due to loss of income, contact the office and you may qualify for assistance. 315-207-1070 to make arrangements. Donations to the Pet Food Pantry are especially welcome at this time. Please call ahead to make arrangements with our office staff.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC
Previously scheduled appointments for clinics for the rest of March will take place. Staff will check in cats in their carriers at the curb and will return them to the owner when they are released. No clinics will be scheduled for April and until further notice.
EVENTS
The Fur Ball, scheduled to take place on April 25, 2020, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in the near future. The Fur Ball online photo contest will continue, officials said.
