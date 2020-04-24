Human Concerns Center still operational during pandemic

OSWEGO — Officials from the Human Concerns Center, Oswego’s emergency food pantry, are reminding county residents that they are still open to assist with emergency needs even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are here, we are open and our shelves are full!” said Human Concerns Center Director JoAnn Locy.
The center is open from noon to 2:45 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. An appointment is not necessary, but Human Concerns staff are taking personal protection precautions including allowing one person at a time.
The Human Concerns Center is located at 85 E. 4th St., Oswego, and by phone at 315-342-7301.
