Howard named Fulton fire chief

FULTON — Mayor Deana Michaels has named G. Ray Bodley alum and former Marine Adam Howard as the next Fulton Fire Department chief.
Howard is already serving in his new role, according to the mayor’s office, and a formal swearing-in ceremony will soon take place at a date and time to be determined. He was appointed by the city Fire and Police Commission after the retirement of Chief Shane Laws.
“We are thrilled to have Adam as our next fire chief, Michaels said. “He brings to the position over 21 years of experience with the Fulton Fire Department, a wealth of field knowledge and a focus on improved community engagement and safety awareness.”
Howard is a 1994 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1995 till 1999, according to a biography provided by Michaels’ office. In February 2000, a short time after completion of his military service, Adam was appointed to the Fulton Fire Department as a firefighter/EMT. His outstanding service led to his designation as Firefighter of the Year in 2006 and once again in 2012. Adam resides within the city with his wife Joanne and four children. His father is the late Walter F. Howard of the Howard Sunoco on North Seventh Street, according to the mayor’s office, and his mother is Dolores K. Howard (Hayden) of the “Hayden Hill Family Clan.”
“I look forward to working with the Mayor and establishing the fire department as a key component of the critical infrastructure needed to keep this community safe,” Howard said.
