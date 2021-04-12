OSWEGO — Port City officials are finalizing a deal that would allow residents to send text messages to city government to file code enforcement complaints and attain permit applications in addition to completing other civic business.
The city Administrative Services Committee last week approved a two-year contract with TextMyGov, a service that says it allows citizens to easily report issues 24/7 and local government agencies to engage with residents and provide answers to questions via text. The full Oswego Common Council was expected to authorize the $4,800 annual payment for the service on Monday.
"It pretty much allows anybody, anywhere, at any time, to ask a question to anybody in city government and get an immediate answer or get a direct guide or connection to our city website to the relevant page,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said of the TextMyGov service.
Barlow said the service would allow residents to text something as simple as “code enforcement” to a predetermined city number and receive a series of prompts asking the nature and location of an issue to ensure it ends up in the right hands. Though the prompts will ask for a name, Barlow said residents can remain anonymous.
The TextMyGov service would offer residents access to animal control, code enforcement, public works and the clerk’s office, with messages ultimately landing with a point person or persons in each department.
"If you have a phone you can talk to city government at any time and have a report generated, a complaint registered or get the form you need with one to four text messages,” Barlow said. “This is just increasing accessibility to City Hall and letting communication and city services be available to our residents at all times.”
City officials said the TextMyGov service complements the AlertMedia service city officials approved in 2019 that allows the city to send text messages, email and phone call alerts to residents who have signed up for the program. Barlow called it “a direct line to city government,” something that the city has seen work in the opposite direction with AlertMedia.
Barlow said city officials had reached out to the Ontario County city of Canandaigua, which uses the service and reported pleasing results. The mayor said the city’s biggest task would be to publicize the service after it is adopted and cautioned the text messaging would simply be an added avenue for the community, not a replacement.
"We're not introducing this and eliminating every other method,” Barlow said. “It's just another option that I think a lot of people will use and find helpful."
City officials this week also tentatively approved an expansion of the AlertMedia service, with the Administrative Services Committee unanimously approving an additional $1,072 annually after the program doubled in size from 1,000 to 2,000 users. The $1,000 allows the city to send an additional 67,000 text messages and 16,400 voice minutes, according to city documents.
AlertMedia is a Texas-based firm that runs a software service that allows city officials to send automated mass notifications to city residents. The service offers the city an avenue to send messages to subscribers within a specific location, known as geo-fencing, or citywide alerts for public safety, events and other notifications.
"It has been handy for us in emergencies like water main breaks or boil water advisories,” the mayor said of the AlertMedia system. “We're able to communicate directly, quickly or easily to those residents, and then on a much larger scale, it's been very handy lately with things like the COVID vaccine clinics."
The city’s initial contract with AlertMedia came at a cost of roughly $4,900. The expansion, if approved, would bring the total cost of the system to $5,974 per year.
City officials encouraged any residents who have not signed up for the AlertMedia system to visit https://oswegony.alertmedia.com/public/v1 and signup.
The full Common Council was expected to approve both measures at Monday night’s meeting.
