OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has once again taken aim at the management of the Pontiac Nursing Home, urging state health officials to take action over claims of excessive heat while facility attorneys continue to deny allegations of malfeasance.
The mayor, now in his second and final term due to term limits, and the 80-bed Pontiac, located on East River Road, have already clashed multiple times this year over living and working conditions. In March, Barlow said Pontiac “should have been closed ages ago,” prompting a cease-and-desist letter from Pontiac’s lawyers.
According to Barlow, his office acted this week on a tip from a Pontiac employee regarding “horrible” temperatures and a broken air conditioner. Temperatures in Oswego have spiked as high as 88 degrees in the past week, according to the SUNY Oswego meteorology department.
Officials from the city police and code enforcement departments performed an inspection Tuesday at Pontiac, Barlow said, and found temperatures as high as 85 degrees. Following the inspection, city authorities gave Pontiac 24 hours to remedy the heat problem. Those instructions, Barlow claims, were not followed.
“Our inspection at 9 a.m. (Wednesday) revealed eight of the 13 rooms still had inadequate air conditioning and excessive heat,” Barlow wrote to the New York State Department of Health CNY Regional Office Assisted Living Surveillance office in Syracuse, further requesting the department “aid the city in our following inspections to ensure immediate compliance from the facility.”
“Should the situation continue without being brought into full compliance in the coming days, the city of Oswego will order the facility closed,” Barlow added.
Pontiac’s attorneys said in response that not only does the mayor lack the power to close the nursing home, but the inspection itself was flawed and did not accurately represent the conditions.
“We would invite the mayor to stop being part of the problem,” attorney Langston McFadden told Syracuse.com during their reporting on the story. “We are 100 percent willing to sit and talk, but he continues with these baseless accusations. We just ask him to come to the table.”
Barlow ended his letter to state regulators by asking if a facility like Pontiac is required to develop and implement “a plan to quickly locate residents in the event of an emergency such as this.”
“For too long, the residents of Pontiac have suffered due to the lack of emergency planning and pro-active relocation efforts,” Barlow wrote.
