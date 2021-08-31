“Riverbend,” the acrylic painting by Robert Reed pictured above, was named Best of Show at the recent Salmon River Fine Arts Center’s juried and theme exhbition “Hooked on the Salmon River.” The public is invited to view the winning entries and all the great work by local artists in person at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center located at 4848 N. Jefferson St in Pulaski during gallery hours Thursday and Fridays noon until 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., as well as online at https://salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site.
The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.