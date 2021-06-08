Honor Flight Syracuse plans next mission, urges all local vets to apply

OSWEGO — Veterans who gathered this weekend at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day were also recognized by Honor Flight Syracuse, which is preparing to resume its free, full-day trips to Washington D.C. for former members of the United States military.
Honor Flight Syracuse serves 10 counties in central New York including Oswego and is one of 130 national Honor Flight hubs. The organization executes bi-annual VIP trips for veterans to visit the nation’s capital and visit monuments in honor of their service. While priority is given to veterans of advanced age and with pressing health issues, all veterans are urged to apply.
“We don’t even like to call it an application,” said Lisa Kennedy of Honor Flight Syracuse. “By virtue of their service, they’ve already qualified.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Honor Flights around the country into shutdown mode, but officials from Honor Flight Syracuse said its next mission is planned for Sept. 25, 2021.
“So often these heroes feel like their service has been forgotten, but we have so much respect and they need to know that,” Kennedy said. “Our goal is to have every veteran take an Honor Flight.”
Starting with a pre-dawn takeoff, the Honor Flight alights in Washington and veterans are then whisked around the city with a police escort to visit the World War II Memorial, Vietnam Wall Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and many more. The trip is entirely free for the veteran, who is paired with a “guardian” (usually a family member or friend) to make sure they “have the best day we can give them,” Kennedy said. If a veteran does not have anyone available to act as their guardian, a waiting list stretching into the 100s of people are on call to hop into action.
The day of the Honor Flight ends back at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport, where the terminal is filled to standing-room-only capacity with supporters, family, friends, local military service members and a pipe and drum brigade.
Honor Flight Syracuse urges all veterans and their families to consider and apply for an Honor Flight spot.
“Across America, we lose nearly 1,000 World War II and Korean War veterans each day,” Kennedy said. “Time is running out to thank the greatest generation.”
Honor Flight Syracuse, Inc. is a fully registered New York State 501c3 public charity and is entirely volunteer led. Its region encompasses 10 counties: Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence. Visit honorflightsyracuse.org for more information or to apply.
