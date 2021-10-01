SYRACUSE — Dozens of U.S. veterans from across central New York completed a round-trip flight from Syracuse to the nation’s capital as part of last weekend’s Honor Flight Syracuse Mission 15, a one-day celebration recognizing and thanking local veterans for their service.
Honor Flight Syracuse is the central New York regional hub of the National Honor Flight, and the Syracuse chapter typically makes two flights, or missions, each year to carry U.S. veterans to Washington, D.C. for an unforgettable getaway that includes stops at some of the nation’s premier memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Syracuse chapter serves a 10-county area, including Oswego County, and several local veterans were a part of the organization’s first flight since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Honor Flight mission lasts only a day, it provides veterans and their families with lasting memories. Last weekend’s trip carried more than 100 people to Washington, D.C., among them were Oswego County veterans Bill Crook and Terry Jodway.
Crook, an Army veteran, said the trip was unlike anything he had experienced before, noting wherever the group went there were people there to welcome them and thank them for their service.
“It was very emotional,” said Crook, who served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971.
The busy day started with a 6 a.m. flight from Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport to Washington, D.C., where the group toured memorials and monuments in the surrounding area. Highlights included the Washington Monument, Arlington National Cemetery, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Crook and Jodway, both of Fulton, said visiting the Vietnam Memorial, which honors many of their fallen comrades, was a difficult but meaningful experience.
Approaching the Vietnam Memorial wall for the first time was emotional, Crook said, and a part of the trip he was most excited about.
“I had never seen the Vietnam Memorial up close. It was the first time I had seen the wall. I went once alone and couldn’t get out of my car,” Crook said. “When there are others there however, it is a lot easier.”
Jodway, a Marine Corps veteran who also served in Vietnam, echoed Crook’s thoughts, saying to him the wall was difficult to approach.
“In my mind, that’s 58,000 Americans killed for absolutely no reason at all,” Jodway said.
For Crook’s daughter Jennifer Killian, who served as Crook’s guardian and caretaker on the trip, the experience was also rewarding and meaningful. Killian said the best part of the experience was listening to her father and his fellow veterans’ stories from abroad.
Killian said while growing up, her father’s Vietnam experiences were not topics of discussion, but last weekend she got a glimpse into that side of his life.
“Hearing and seeing him talk about his (service) and then how happy he was, it was emotional but in a good way,” she said. “I heard about things I didn't know about, the things he saw or participated in during his service.”
At the end of the trip, the veterans were met with another unexpected surprise in the form of an elaborate homecoming ceremony. Honor Flight volunteers were stationed throughout the airport terminal and, as the veterans and their guardians arrived, gave the veterans a proper return.
Among the hundreds of volunteers was Fulton resident Heather Axtell, who despite not having a direct connection to Mission 15, opted to show her support and thank the service members.
“I knew I wanted to be part of such an amazing day,” Axtell said. “I had no family connection to anyone on this flight but have many family members who are veterans.”
Axtell said the welcoming reception is a sight that must be witnessed to fully understand the emotion and patriotism on display. She said when the veterans exited the plane a parade through the terminal showered them with “cheering, applause and thanks,” including a bagpipe performance, the national anthem, and guest speakers who expressed gratitude to the veterans for their service.
Crook said the Mission 15 return was a long overdue ceremony for many of the veterans, and drew a comparison to his return trip from overseas in the early 1970s.
“It’s the homecoming I never had in 1971,” Crook said, noting it was a “180-degree change” from four decades ago. “Back then people threw eggs at us, called us names and such.”
Jodway expressed similar feelings, saying the celebration was “unreal” and it left “no dry eyes in the place.”
“(This trip) is something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Jodway said. “God bless our troops.”
