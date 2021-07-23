Honor Flight announces new leadership

SYRACUSE — Honor Flight Syracuse, co-founded by President John Paddock and Vice-President Randy Flath, conducted its inaugural mission in October 2012 for 27 veterans and since then, over 900 veterans have traveled from central and northern New York and the Mohawk Valley.
After a decade of guiding Honor Flight Syracuse through the celebration and honoring of more than 900 veterans, co-founders John Paddock and Randy Flath are stepping back from active board duties to help establish an advisory board.
Honor Flight board members recently elected Kevin Bradley as president and Rob Schoeneck as vice president of operations. Maj. Gen. (ret) Bradley recently retired from the Air Force after a 36-year career. He served as an F-16 pilot and was assigned to various positions of leadership including serving as the commander of the 174th Fighter Wing from 2008-2012. Schoeneck attended the US Naval Academy and flew the F-14. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Syracuse and began a successful career with the Pyramid Companies.
“I was first introduced to Honor Flight Syracuse in September 2017 when I participated in a Welcome Home Ceremony. It was a powerful and inspiring event, and I am truly humbled to be part of this great organization. John Paddock and Randy Flath have built a culture within Honor Flight Syracuse of service before self and with a passionate focus on the veteran. From a chance meeting at an American Legion Post in 2011, John and Randy recognized in each other the skills needed to make Honor Flight Syracuse a go.”
The start of the pandemic in 2020 put Mission 15 on hold. Since then, a list of more than 650 veterans from across the 10-county region of Honor Flight Syracuse have been patiently waiting for their moment to fly. Honor Flight Syracuse is pleased to announce that with approvals from the National organization, Mission 15 will finally take flight on Sept. 25, 2021.
Flath and Schoeneck are leading the Mission 15 planning, exploring new guidelines to ensure the health and safety of volunteers and veterans alike. Honor Flight Syracuse will share news and updates via Facebook.com/HonorFlightSyracuse.
If you are a veteran set to fly on Mission 15, you will receive communication from the Health and Safety team in the days to come.
