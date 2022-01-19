ALBANY — New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s making good on her promise to provide a “new era” for New Yorkers through a new bold approach to state’s 2023 budget.
Hochul on Tuesday unveiled several key points of the upcoming 2023 Executive Budget.
The balanced fiscal plan, which totals roughly $216 billion, includes an array of programs and initiatives improving the state in several sectors. The plan looks to address rebuilding the state’s healthcare system, providing tax breaks for home and business owners, strengthen the state’s infrastructure, combat climate change, and provide residents with affordable housing options and more.
“It’s time for a better, fairer, and more inclusive version of the American dream. I’m calling it the ‘New York Dream.’ We will make that New York Dream real — and ensure that it can be realized by every single New Yorker,” Hochul said. “We will enact a bold agenda that will do more than just help us recover from this crisis.”
The governor said rebuilding the state’s healthcare would require a multi-year, more than $10 billion investment. Among the program is $4 billion in investments toward supporting wages and increasing the healthcare workforce by 20 percent by 2027. She said the state plans to add more incentives for people to work in the healthcare industry by expanding access to healthcare training.
Educational staff is also slated to receive $31.3 billion in school aid next year — the most state aid given out by the state, the governor said. This investment represents a $2.1 billion, or roughly seven percent, increase over the current school year. The education-bolstering plan also calls for a $1.6 billion increase in Foundation Aid and a $466 million increase to all other school aid programs.
SUNY and CUNY schools are also included receiving a sharp investment, according to Hochul. She said the state is looking to invest more than $300 million in SUNY and CUNY operations annually over the next five years — totaling $1.5 billion by 2027.
This funding will transform SUNY into the “top statewide system of public higher education in the country,” Hochul said. $53 million is earmarked to both CUNY and SUNY schools to hire 880 more full-time staff members across the state — 340 people at SUNY and 540 staff members at CUNY.
The state’s upcoming budget is also slated to increase opportunities and aid for parents who seek childcare services, Hochul said.
Childcare subsidy eligibility will increase to all allow 400,000 additional children to become eligible by 2025 when
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.