NEW YORK CITY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the state will end its COVID-19 mask mandate requiring masks to be worn in all inside businesses.
Masks still need to be worn in schools, the governor said.
The end of the mandate requiring face coverings at inside businesses begins today.
Inside businesses include offices, grocery stores, restaurants and bars.
The mandate was initiated on Dec. 10 due to the rise in cases because of the omicron variant. The mandate was set to expire Feb. 10 unless the governor extended it.
“At this time we say it is the right decision to lift this mandate for indoor businesses and allow counties, cities and businesses make their own decisions on what they want to do in respect to mask wearing,” Hochul said.
She added that even though the pandemic is not over, the declining infection rates are finally at a level where she feels confident in lifting the mandate. Since Dec. 10, overall cases, positivity rate, total hospitalizations, and cases per 100,000 are down, while vaccinations and booster shots are up.
“Why is this happening? Because New Yorkers stepped up and did the right thing,” she said. “We have witnessed a 93 percent drop in cases. We are now 6,000 cases below where we were on Dec. 10 when we had 11,000 cases, and cases were starting to spike up. That is what we’ve been watching for. This is what we’ve been waiting for. That’s what we’ve been talking about, and it’s finally happening.”
The governor said she is proud New York is No. 1 in the country among larger states for rate of vaccination.
“We’ve been very aggressive about this, with pop-ups, mask sites, engaging partners in the private sector, clergy and everybody you can possibly think of involved in this process,” Hochul said.
She said that while 70 percent of teenagers have been vaccinated, there is still work to do with the younger kids, and she encouraged parents to get them vaccinated.
“Please get your kids vaccinated,” she said. “Let’s give them that extra suit of armor and when the time comes we can get them boosted. We are waiting to hear from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) if they are going to have this available for younger kids, but I believe this is one of the reasons we are in the very good place we’re in today.”
Hochul met Tuesday with school administrators and teachers union officials to discuss how they might combat the issue of masks inside the nation’s schools and where “they should go next.” She said her top priority is to keep the kids safe in the schools.
The CDC still recommends masking in schools, and with the mid-winter break coming toward the end of the month, there is concern about students returning once the break is over.
Hochul said millions of test kits will be distributed to students in the hopes that information will help the state make a more informed decision once the students resume classes in March.
“This fight is not over,” Hochul said. “We’re not surrendering, this is not disarmament, and we need to be adaptive and responsive to changing circumstances.”
