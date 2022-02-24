OSWEGO COUNTY — New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced 39 new VaxForKids sites, including three sites in Oswego County.
The soonest clinic is today at the Fulton Polish Home at 153 West First St. South from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine that will be offered is Pfizer-BioNTech, and the clinic is for those 5 years and older. To register, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Other pop-up sites include the Oswego County Health Department on March 1 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 70 Bunner St. Pfizer-BioNTech is the offered vaccine from those ages 5 to 11. To register, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.
A pop-up site will also be held at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski on March 2 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pfizer-BioNTech is the offered vaccine for those 5 and older. To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
Each site will have a community-based medical professional to answer questions parents or guardians may have.
To date, Hochul has established 261 VaxForKids sites as part of the state’s initiative to increase vaccination rates among children and adolescents.
The original goal for Hochul’s VaxForKids plan was to get 80 sites over a six-week period from her original Jan. 19 announcement. Now, there have been events in 32 counties, 72 schools and 105 zip codes across New York, according to the press release.
“Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result New York State continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “I want to thank all of our partners and the parents, guardians, and kids who stepped up to get vaccinated. This effort has made our communities, our schools, and our families safer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.