ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday new guidance for COVID-19 booster shots, recommending doses for all New Yorkers ages 12 and older.
The new guidance follows a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation that people should receive a booster five months after receiving the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The previous interval was set for six months.
The CDC also recommended those with the Moderna vaccine can receive a booster five months after the two-dose shots. Moderna is only authored for those 18 years of age and older.
Recommendations also include the newly authorized 12 to 15-year-old age group. “Moderately to severely immunocompromised” 5 to 11 year olds can receive an additional “primary dose” of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second dose.
Pfizer currently stands as the only authorized vaccine for that age group.
“As we continue to battle this winter surge, I strongly recommend that all New Yorkers ages 12 and older get boosted as soon they are eligible,” Hochul said. “With boosters now available for all adolescents, I especially urge parents and guardians to get their children in this age group a booster dose as soon as eligible. A booster dose will provide greater protection against severe outcomes from COVID-19 and help keep our kids healthy, protected and safe.”
In addition to the CDC’s recommendation, Hochul also announced that all “covered” health care workers — those who were required to get a COVID 19 vaccination under the state’s Aug. 26 emergency regulation — must now receive a COVID-19 booster dose within two weeks of becoming eligible, except for those with a valid medical exemption.
As with the Aug. 26 regulation, there is no test-out option. Once the new regulation is reviewed and approved by the Public Health and Health Planning Council at its emergency meeting today, the new regulation will be filed with the Department of State.
When it’s filed with the DOS, the regulation becomes effective immediately.
The governor also announced new rules for nursing home visitations. Starting Wednesday, all visitors must wear “surgical-type masks” and present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of the visit.
Hochul added that 952,000 tests and 1.2 million masks are being delivered to nursing homes this week.
