OSWEGO — Another piece of Port City history is getting a breath of fresh air as a recent wave boosting the city’s curb appeal is felt throughout the area.
The Schilling Building, which has towered over West First Street north of state Route 104 for more than a century, is undergoing a facelift and renovations tailored to bring life back into the old building.
The mixed-use structure has acted as a hub for the musically inclined over the course of its life and has taken decades of weather damage since deteriorating to a “dangerous building” label in 2019 after the building’s southern wall partially collapsed.
However, since 2019, local building magnate Warren Shaw, who has owned the building since 2012, has been upgrading the facility to restore its “former glory.”
“My goal has always been to go through to rehab and upgrade the building and the businesses inside it,” Shaw said Tuesday.
A lifelong Oswego resident, Shaw has spent a significant amount of time dedicated to preserving the city’s history.
According to the owner, the project is a two-phase development anticipated to finish sometime within the next five years. Phase one includes repairing the structure’s existing amenities — one apartment and a few commercial spaces, while phase two will introduce three additional apartments in the upper levels.
A Riverwalk branded coffee shop, clothing store, yoga studio and law office are the businesses slated to occupy the space once phase one is completed.
“This is going to be Riverwalk’s coffee shop,” Shaw said Tuesday. “They’re renting the space from me and it’s a going to be a very nice coffee shop.”
Riverwalk Operational Director Abby Weaver said the coffee shop is anticipated to open this fall and it will have coffee that’s roasted right on site.
The building history dates to the 1850s. It has been home to a slew of commercial businesses including a hardware store, gas and heating store, law offices, gift shops, and more. However, the building’s most iconic use was under the ownership of Frank Schilling from 1892 to 1927, according to Oswego County Historian Justin White.
Schilling used the space to operate Peck & Schilling, a music store where he sold Steinway pianos, instruments, and sheet music. During this time, White said the building had an “intriguing” pulley system used to hoist pianos into the building, a unique and advanced system for the time.
“I was always hoping it would come back to life no matter what kind of usage,” White said.
Bringing those ties to Oswego’s musical culture to center stage has been a priority for city officials in recent months.
Last year, local artist Marcus Osmun was tasked with painting a 1,500-square-foot mural on the building’s southern wall showcasing dancers, an orchestra performance, and a depiction of the previous pulley system to accompany the city’s Water Street Square.
“We’re doing really well,” Osmun said recently about the mural’s progress. “We’re hoping to have the mural done in the next few weeks.”
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said Shaw’s recent improvements “nicely complement” the city’s investment in the area, noting how the depicted scenes will augment the park’s intended atmosphere.
“Shaw has done a great job with the building and the pending tenants he plans to put in the building will be a nice addition to that area of downtown,” Barlow said.
However, the Schilling Building is not the only revival project on Shaw’s agenda.
Keeping in line with his mission preserving Oswego’s history, Shaw is also reviving the historic 1850 House located at 75-79 E. Bridge St.
“We have one of the apartments upstairs completed and the other apartment is about 50 percent complete,” Shaw said about the 1850 House project. “The downstairs is ready to go and I would anticipate that being done mid-August.”
The recently renovated space includes amenities to house a restaurant and two apartments.
Taking the helm of both projects is local contractor Vosseller Construction. Owner Tyler Vosseller said both projects were going well despite each projects respective “quirks.”
“They’re moving along, Vosseller said. “We ran into a few delays, but we are back on schedule.”
