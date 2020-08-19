Hiring event at Oswego YMCA Monday, Aug. 24

OSWEGO — The Oswego YMCA will hold an open hiring event on Monday, Aug. 24.
The Y is seeking motivated and passionate individuals to fill numerous positions in child care, education, family, youth center and respite programs. Interested individuals are encouraged to stop in any time between 10 a.m. and noon for an open interview to discuss opportunities or between 2-4 p.m. for an on the spot interview with a director.
The event will be at the YMCA, 265 W. 1st St., Oswego. Interns, volunteers and teens with working papers are also welcome. Masks are required.
Some of the positions the Y will be hiring for include play and learn center staff, pre-K teachers, K-12 extension programs teachers in art, performing arts and physical education, and positions in the SACC (school age childcare) and Respite program.
Interested individuals should complete an application in advance which can be found online at oswegoymca.org and take it to the event.
“In this time of crisis, the Y continues to provide crucial resources to our community,” said Kerrie Webb, executive director of the Oswego YMCA. “We are working tirelessly to reposition our YMCA facility and resources to meet critical community needs. This includes transitioning from Emergency Child Care for essential workers to now offering Day Camp and summer experiences; outdoor and digital delivery of health and wellness programs to members and assisting with community food distribution.”
With the revisions to the upcoming school year, the Y will be meeting increased needs. There are several creative positions available within the youth programs at the organization, officials said.
“We are inviting members of the community to apply to be part of our team at the Y. We would like to meet individuals who want to make a difference in our community and have a direct impact on our youth,” said Carley Cliff, Education and Family Director at the Oswego YMCA.
The Y has been a part of the Oswego community for over 165 years, and has been committed to ensuring that all people have access to the resources and support they need to reach their full potential. As a cause driven organization, YMCA programs continue to revolve around finding ways for people to make a positive impact in Oswego. For more information contact the Oswego YMCA at (315) 342-6082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.