Hilton: I ‘felt it necessary to take a stand’ with Trump flag

OSWEGO — Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton says he “felt it necessary to take a stand” when he flew a President Donald Trump campaign flag this weekend on a department watercraft.
Hilton, elected in 2018, has been receiving both criticism and support this week for raising a “Making America Great Again” banner on a county marine patrol during an Oneida Lake flotilla on Sunday. He declined to be interviewed for this story, as did representatives from the state Attorney General’s office.
On a Wednesday appearance on The Bob Lonsberry Show, Hilton told the talk show host it was “absolutely” his decision to hoist the flag after a member of the pro-Trump boater rally asked him to.
“It was my decision, (I) have to take a stand and stand up for law enforcement, and our sitting president is about the only national politician doing that,” Hilton said. “I felt it necessary to take a stand.”
According to documents provided by Oswego County officials, Hilton’s actions on Sunday would seem to constitute a violation of the prohibition on county employees and officials engaging in political campaign activity at work.
“Political campaign activities are prohibited during work hours and on county property,” reads the policy memo, dated June 20 2019. “No public resources (copiers, paper, paid time, vehicles, computers and email, etc) can be used to support a campaign or political candidate.”
Oswego County Legislature James Weatherup, R-Central Square, issued a statement Monday saying he had “addressed” the issue with Hilton and was “confident” it would not be repeated. The statement contained no words from Hilton, or acknowledgement of the protocols broken.
Oswego County officials on Wednesday told the Pall-Times that because sheriff is a countywide elected office, any intervention would need to come from the county Legislature. The Palladium-Times has requested additional comment from Weatherup and Legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, including if they are troubled by Hilton’s defiant position.
On Wednesday, a Twitter account claiming to be Hilton said he would “never apologize for standing up for the men and women of law enforcement.”
“This has very little to do with ‘standing up for law enforcement,’” said Legislature Minority Leader Tom Drumm, D-Oswego. “The sheriff is more than welcome to take a stand politically in plenty of forums, it’s his right to do so, and we all express political feelings — but it’s pretty clear both legally and ethically that you can’t use taxpayer equipment to promote that type of activity.”
It’s a frustrating situation, Drumm said. Republicans outnumber Democrats on the Oswego County Legislature 23-2. Multiple people close to GOP Legislature leadership told the Pall-Times Wednesday that even if Hilton continued to use taxpayer equipment to promote Trump’s re-election, it’s unlikely a majority of Republican legislators would support any type of censure. Hilton isn’t up for re-election until 2022 and it’s been decades since a non-Republican occupied the sheriff’s office. County officials who spoke with The Palladium-Times for this story either declined or were unable to answer questions regarding any potential consequences for the sheriff politicking on the job.
“I can’t confidently assure the public that this won’t happen again,” Drumm said. “The public needs some type of clarity and reassurance that regardless of politics, taking a stand and doing this was wrong, and it was a mistake, and it needs to be acknowledged.”
