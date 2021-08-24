First postponed, popular Port City event scrubbed for second straight year
OSWEGO — Following the region’s recent heavy rainfall, the 2021 Oswego Paddlefest has been canceled for the second year in a row.
The Oswego Paddlefest is an annual summer event hosted by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM) inviting people in kayaks or canoes to gather in Fulton and ride along the approximately 13-mile river path through four canal locks until finishing at Wright’s Landing Marina. A shorter course starting in Minetto was also offered.
Originally planned for July 17, Paddlefest was postponed to Aug. 28 following the state Canal Corporation’s closure of the Oswego Canal. The event was canceled this week due to increased water levels from tropical depression Fred. Observers reported the river at 300 percent over its usual flow rate.
The 2020 edition of Paddlefest was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 350 people had signed up for this year’s event, officials said.
“The word Oswego in Iroquois is pronounced ‘osh-we-geh’ and translates into the ‘the pouring out place,’ and it is certainly true for this year,” said Mercedes Niess, HLWMM executive director. “This has been an unprecedented year for flooding throughout the Oswego River Basin. Flooding has caused dangerously high water and debris in the Oswego River. Skaneateles Lake is the highest it has been since 1973, when Hurricane Agnes hit Central New York. The Finger Lakes are high as well, and they affect the Oswego River water level in addition to Oneida and Owasco Lakes and the Mohawk River.”
While the storm didn’t cross directly over the county, it was felt locally. The Oswego River this month swelled to alarming and “dangerous” levels following significant rainfall from the remnants of the storm, according to Oswego Fire Department Chief Randy Griffin.
Throughout last week more than three inches of rain fell in the region and was deposited into the river, causing the significantly higher-than-average water level. Currently, many popular riverside walkways throughout the community are flooded and rendered unusable.
Griffin told The Palladium-Times last week emergency personnel were keeping a sharp eye and monitoring the waterway as it continues to flow at this significantly higher rate.
Griffin said since Aug. 18 the river has flowed at 20,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), up from average levels of 4,000 cfs and even reaching levels of 9 million gallons per minute in some places.
Griffin urges residents to take precautionary measures.
“Please honor barriers and leave them in place to protect others,” Griffin said. “Children should be kept away from the water’s edge to avoid falling in. At over 20,000 cubic feet per second, a person could quickly be swept away. Please be cautious and keep away from and out of the river.”
Anyone who purchased tickets for the 2021 Paddlefest will receive an email with refund options or the ability to roll over tickets to next year’s event, officials said. The 2022 Paddlefest is tentatively scheduled for July 16, 2022.
“We thank our volunteers, safety teams and paddlers for their support and patience,” said Niess. “All of us look forward to a great event next July.”
For more information, visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480.
