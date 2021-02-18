High honors for Oswego’s Chetney at RIT

ROCHESTER — Oswego High School Class of 2020 grad Jake Chetney, seen above, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology via his 4.0 grade point average. A freshman physics major, Chetney is the son of Oswego’s Brian and Julie Chetney. Jake Chetney was the recipient of a 2020 Lockheed Martin STEM scholarship, a four-year award which "is focused on high school seniors who plan to pursue engineering or computer science."
