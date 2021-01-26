OSWEGO — Port City officials are expected to approve their months-in-the-making “Re-imaging Policing” plan, with one final public hearing still on the schedule ahead of a council vote to accept the state-mandated project.
Mayor Billy Barlow in December unveiled and detailed the modernization of the Oswego Police Department (OPD), which includes improving departmental training and data collection, engagement with the community and more focus on mental health situations and complaints. An executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer demanded Empire State law enforcement agencies devote time and resources to developing improvement plans, prompted by the killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests against police brutality erupted throughout the country and Oswego was no expetion, with hundreds of peaceful citizens marching from City Hall to the SUNY Oswego campus.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the city is focused on bringing the community and his cops closer together by improving relationships and communication, and implementing initiatives that are "thoughtful, balanced and designed to fit" the Oswego community. Barlow previously noted the state's police re-invention exercise started after "clear cases of police brutality," but the mayor has fully supported OPD and repeatedly said those issues are not present within the city's police force.
“Maybe in some situations the criticism is warranted, but not here and not in our officers,” the mayor said at a 2020 forum. “But we can always improve and we can certainly try to do better... we'll be creative and think of ways to improve policing and improve this community.”
Highlights of the plan include the incorporation of mental health counselors to co-response to mental health and crisis invention calls, mandatory annual anti-bias and de-escalation training, a minimum number of hours for foot and bike patrols and partnering with local support agencies to better serve certain at-risk populations.
The Reimaging Policing document has since been available in full on the city’s website for public review and after a public hearing on Feb. 8, the Oswego Common Council is expected to adopt the plan the same night.
The city's plan also calls for increased educational and situational awareness training, regularly assessing the department and individual officers via quality assurance surveys and creating a consistent policy and channel to deal with citizen or internal complaints. The city also plans to make all OPD policies and procedures, including training, available on the city website, and improve data collection.
OPD Chief Phil Cady, who was appointed by Barlow to lead the department almost exactly a year ago, said the city and police department are using the governor's executive order as “an opportunity to build on, and further enhance, the professional service” the agency provides to the city. Since being appointed police chief, Cady and his officers have made efforts to modernize the department by updating department technology and aiming to diversify the force to reflect the community. The force is also increasing its presence on social media and partnering with citizens and other groups to honor and celebrate local law enforcement heroes. On Nov. 11, department leaders gathered with the family and friends of Officer Don Hill to commemorate his tragic death in the line of duty. The plaza outside Oswego City Hall is named in Hill’s memory.
The city also plans to spend roughly $154,000 for up-to-date OPD body cameras, including training software and accessories. Cady said the funds would allow OPD to provide a body camera to nearly every officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.