OSWEGO — County health officials are investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving an employee of the Pit Stop Convenience Store on East First Street in the city of Oswego.
The Oswego County Health Department made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, and said customers who visited the store on the following dates and times may have been exposed to the virus:
- Tuesday, Oct. 13, between 3:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.;
- Saturday, Oct. 17, between 12 noon and 6 p.m.; and
- Sunday, Oct. 18, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said customers who visited the store during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal illness.
“The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down,” said Huang.
The store was closed Oct. 20 for cleaning and sanitizing and is slated to reopen Oct. 21.
Huang said that people experiencing COVID symptoms should call their health care provider from home. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oswego County officials said it is imperative for everyone to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Social distancing will help reduce the spread of the virus and limit your chance of exposure,” Huang said.
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Wear a facemask or covering over your nose and mouth.
- Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
