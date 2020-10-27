HANNIBAL, N.Y. — Oswego County health officials announced possible COVID-19 exposure at the Tops Friendly Market in Hannibal following a confirmed case in a store employee.
The Oswego County Health Department says anyone who visited the Tops Friendly Market, located at 409 Fulton St. in Hannibal, on Thursday Oct. 22 between 1 and 7 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Health officials said individuals who visited the store during those hours should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal illness. Anyone who visited the store and is experiencing those symptoms should call their health care provider from home, and only go to emergency departments if experiencing life-threatening illness.
Tops Friendly Markets Public and Media Relations Manager Kathy Sautter said the store has been “deep cleaned and sanitized” since the employee last worked,” and noted from the onset of the virus the grocery chain has enhanced safety measures at all of its stores, including the installation of Plexiglas, social distancing guidelines and hand sanitization.
“All of these measures help ensure the health and well being of both our customers as well as our employees,” Sautter said.
Oswego County officials continue to urge residents to practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Social distancing will help reduce the spread of the virus and limit your chance of exposure,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “That’s why it is so important that we all follow the crucial measures I’ve outlined below.”
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
• Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
• Limit the size and number of social gatherings.
• Keep six feet from other people.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
