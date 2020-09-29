Possible exposure last week at T.J. Maxx and 5 Points Convenience
OSWEGO – Local health officials Monday announced two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 may have exposed members of the public at their workplaces.
The Oswego County Health Department said Monday officials are investigating two confirmed cases of the coronavirus that involved store workers — one an employee at T.J. Maxx in Oswego and the other an employee at 5 Points Convenience Store. Officials said the individuals were present at their respective workplaces last week and may have exposed customers to the virus.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said any customer who visited the stores during certain hours should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks following the date of their last visit to the store.
“The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down,” said Huang. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.”
Customers who should monitor for symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal illness, include those who visited on the following dates and times:
5 Points Convenience – Sept. 21 between noon and 4:30 p.m., or Sept. 23 between 3 and 9:30 p.m.
T.J. Maxx – Sept. 22 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Sept. 23 between 1 and 8 p.m., or Sept. 24 between 9 and 11:30 a.m.
Huang said individuals experiencing COVID symptoms should call their health care provider from home, and should only go to emergency departments in cases of life-threatening symptoms.
Oswego County officials say it is imperative for everyone to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Social distancing will help reduce the spread of the virus and limit your chance of exposure,” said Huang.
Health officials recommend the following to protect against the virus:
Stay home as much as possible.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home if you are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
