OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department has announced revisions to its high-risk sports guidelines for school districts.
Home-team fans could return to events as early as today.
Recent data reported by the health department has shown that in Oswego County, there has been a favorable COVID-19 case trend, and it has sparked a conversation among health officials about the return of spectators to athletic events.
“In looking at the data over the past three months, we see that the rate of new positive cases declined in February,” Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said. He noted the county introduced the revised policy because of the county’s reduced positivity rate.
The new guidelines released on Monday outline what districts would have to do to host their fans. Before opening the doors to fans, individual districts must submit a plan for approval to the health department outlining how they’ll monitor and enforce the new guidelines.
Once approved, Oswego County schools and youth recreational leagues could start allowing spectators as soon as today. However, they will be restricted to only two spectators per individual athlete, or 50 percent of their spectator area at indoor events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.