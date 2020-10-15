Health Department: Potential COVID exposure at Wal-Mart, Wade’s, Thrifty Shopper

Occurred 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on east side of city
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department announced Thursday afternoon a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a customer who visited two stores and one restaurant in Oswego.
Anyone who visited the following locations on Wednesday, Oct. 14 during the times listed may have been exposed to the coronavirus:
• Walmart Supercenter, 341 NYS Rte. 104, between 8 and 10 a.m.
• Wade’s Diner, 176 E. 9th St., between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
• The Thrifty Shopper, 57 E. Bridge St., between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said members of the public who visited the stores or restaurant during these hours should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or gastrointestinal illness.
People experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider from home or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline weekdays at 315-349-3330, officials said. People should not go to urgent care or emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
“The location was made public because our investigation shows there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public whom we could not track down,” said Huang. “This is consistent with our policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed.”
Oswego County officials said it is imperative to keep practicing social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
- Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw tissue in trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
