OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department will open walk-in clinics for flu vaccines starting Monday. Clinics will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the ongoing pandemic makes it more important than ever to get a flu shot to protect yourself, your family and your community. Huang said while COVID-19 continues to spread in Oswego County, seasonal flu comes around each year during the colder months.
“A flu vaccine this season can help to protect individuals and reduce the burden on our healthcare system, which is already overtaxed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Huang said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone aged six months or older receive a flu vaccine.
For more information about influenza call the County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/influenza/seasonal/.
