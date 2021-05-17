OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor.
“We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
As Oswego County’s Medical Director, Liepke was on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus as local health care professionals served as the barricade between control and outbreak. She’s now been selected as the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement.
The organization is dedicated to supporting and empowering women locally and worldwide, and each year recognizes a local woman whose “hard work and dedication makes a difference in the lives of families in the Oswego community.” Earhart, the legendary American aviator and prominent Zonta member, is the namesake and inspiration for the recognition.
“Considering the events of the past year, it’s fitting,” said Zonta Club President Sonia Robinson of Liepke’s selection.
The ceremony will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7 p.m. In typical years, a dinner is held which raises funds for Zonta’s scholarship program. This year, the event is free, and donations are being accepted for the scholarship fund.
Appointed county medical director in 2014, Liepke provides guidance on all medical aspects of the department’s operations and serves as a liaison between the health department and the medical community. She also serves as medical director for the Oswego County Hospice and supports patients and their families at the end of life and throughout the grieving process.
Her “calm demeanor” and direct message was critical in disseminating information to the Oswego County community, said Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg.
"When the pandemic began, guidance from state and federal agencies was rapidly changing,” Oldenburg said. “She helped everyone stay focused.”
With Oldenburg and Oswego County Legislature Chariman James Weatherup, Liepke was one of the most regular contributors to the county’s weekly video update on the local COVID situation. Liepke was often called on to explain or illuminate complex concepts about virus transmission, distancing guideline rationale and terms like “herd immunity” or “community spread.” She was also the messenger of a softer, but just as necessary, social-emotional point.
“Just because there needs to be some physical distance between us, doesn’t mean we need to be completely removed from one another,” she said in 2020.
Oldenburg called Liepke a “fierce advocate for us” when it comes to self-care to prevent mental and physical exhaustion.
“We are lucky to have her as part of our team,” Oldenburg said.
During the pandemic, Liepke’s work at the health department rose to a new level. She was responsible for keeping local health care providers up to date on COVID-19 trends, and served as the county’s point person for local school district officials while responding to their many questions and concerns.
Liepke was deferential in accepting the award, part of what Zonta nominators called her “humble and generous nature.”
“The Woman of Achievement award is more about recognition of all women who have stood with me to serve the community during the pandemic,” Liepke said this week. “I am happy to accept this honor on behalf of those women.”
Growing up in the Syracuse area, Liepke originally wanted to be a counselor but realized she could help more people as a doctor, and took her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University College of Medicine. After graduating, she married, moved out-of-state and had two children. Her family returned to the area in 2005 and Liepke began practicing at Port City Family Medicine, where she still cares for patients today. Her husband, Dr. Matthew Liepke, is a colonel in the U.S. Army National Guard and was deployed overseas in 2020 — a “uniquely challenging” wrinkle to an already fraught time.
Liepke took it all with her usual serenity, and pointed to the motivating power of the female physicians who came before her.
“The challenges that women in medicine face now are nothing compared to the challenges they faced in the past,” Liepke said. “I am grateful to all those women for breaking down the barriers of sex discrimination.”
Zonta Club of Oswego began the Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement Award in 1985 to honor a local woman annually whose hard work and dedication makes a difference in the lives of families in the Oswego community. The event also features an award presentation for Zonta’s scholarship winners.
For more information, click on the events tab on the Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page. To register or donate, visit www.zontadistrict2.org/oswego/donate.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.