OSWEGO COUNTY — The Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) Board of Education has unveiled its tentative plan regarding high school graduation, previewing what graduates should expect at the June ceremony.
Meanwhile, Fulton City School District (FCSD) officials are awaiting feedback from constituents to make their graduation plans.
Hannibal High School Principal Stephen Dunn on Wednesday said the ceremony — which would send off 85 seniors — would take place on the high school’s football field on June 25 because of the site’s ability to be a “natural stage” and “blank slate,” allowing for more control over the venue seating and ceremony.
During a recent interview, he said the ceremony has been reviewed and discussed “in great detail” for the past two months, adding that while this plan is thorough, it is subject to change.
“We are really trying to do our best. Graduation is a showcase event for us and it’s a major milestone in a kid’s life and we don’t want to minimize it in any form. We don’t look at this as a checkbox for something to do,” Dunn said. “We want to make this event special.”
HCSD Superintendent Christopher Staats said in coordination with recent state Department of Health (DOH) guidelines — released in late April — attendance at the ceremony will be capped. Staats said students may invite up to four spectators per graduate.
According to HCSD officials, preliminary plans would have graduates walking along a predetermined path on the field, with parents and spectators seated in “pods.”
During Wednesday’s board meeting, Dunn outlined the plans and went into detail about how the ceremony will play out for the students.
“Students will start together under a large tent outside. From there we will line up and walk behind the fence at the football field and come straight through the field until about the 50-yard line. On both sides of the initial aisles — which will be roped off — our students will walk up and will have a series of rows of chairs up in front, and the lowest part of the bleachers will be the stage where diplomas will be handed out,” Dunn said.
He continued, “When looking at the stage, students will come up the bleachers on the left-hand side and get their diploma and then exit, go down a small ramp to the right where they can get a professional photo taken by a photographer and come back to get back in their seat.”
Staats said spectator pods would be small groups of up to four people that live in the same household who will sit together in order to maintain social distancing and the guests’ and students’ safety.
“The parents and spectators will be behind the students in a semicircle around them,” Dunn said.
Both Staats and Dunn stressed that safety is of the utmost importance in planning the ceremony. To preserve the safety of everyone involved, all students and guests will be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a recent COVID test.
“From a logistics perspective, we need to have some protocols and will have to screen everyone, taking temps and making sure they stay in pods and asking for proof of vaccination or a COVID test,” Staats said.
Dunn said in the days and weeks leading up to the ceremony, the district would make everyone aware of these directives.
Staats said graduating students who have not received their vaccine yet will receive a free COVID test at the high school in the weeks and days leading up to the ceremony.
“Our director of special education, Joseph Musa, and I and have been recently licensed to administer COVID tests, so we are going to make sure all the students are all COVID tested if they don’t have the vaccinations at no charge to make sure students can participate,” Staats said.
In the days leading up to the ceremony, Dunn said the bleachers and graduation site would be “dressed up and made to look nice,” noting that the district is cutting no corners in making the occasion something to remember.
“We have a beautiful facility out there. It’s going to be unique and it’s going to be Hannibal,” Dunn said. “It’s going to be all themed with purple and purple pride. It’s going to be something to behold.”
Dunn said a rain date has been set for 10 a.m. June 26. However, if rain continues then as well, the ceremony will be moved to the gymnasium, he said.
“We’re still putting on the final touches on that plan (in the gymnasium). If we do utilize the plan, we will be using all the bleachers and probably running through the ceremony two times so we can meet the needs of all the spectators,” Dunn said.
Fulton graduation plans
The Fulton City School District (FCSD) has yet to finalize plans for its graduation ceremony, but will have plans in place soon, according to Superintendent Brian Pulvino.
He said the district is “in a great place” to deliver a plan by the end of May.
“We are not ready to announce any plans yet,” Pulvino said. “The graduation committee met (recently) and sent a survey out on Friday that will come back next week.”
He said the district’s Graduation Committee survey of FCSD constituents will provide officials with essential information, and after the feedback is processed and reviewed, the district will have a better idea of how to go forward with its ceremony for its approximately 250 graduates.
Hannibal and Fulton district officials said they would keep an eye on any new guidelines released by the Department of Health and will incorporate them into their respective graduation plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.